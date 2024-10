Bills vs. Titans: Thursday injury reports for both teams

Here are the full injury reports for the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 7 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Tennessee Titans (1-4)

Did not practice

DL Keondre Coburn (knee)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (quad)

RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring)

Treylon Burks (knee)

Limited participation

LB Ernest Jones (illness)

Full practice

LB Cedric Gray (shoulder)

QB Will Levis (right shoulder)

Notes: Burks was downgraded from limited to DNP on Thursday. … Levis was upgraded from limited to full.

Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Did not practice

N/A

Limited participation

LB Terrel Bernard (pectoral)

FB Reggie Gilliam (hamstring)

WR Mack Hollins (shoulder)

CB Taron Johnson (forearm)

DT DaQuan Jones (foot)

TE Dalton Kincaid (collarbone)

DT ED Oliver (hamstring)

RB Ray Davis (calf)

Full practice

QB Josh Allen (left hand)

RB James Cook (toe)

RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring)

DT Austin Johnson (oblique)

OL Connor McGovern (shoulder)

TE Quintin Morris (shoulder)

WR Khalil Shakir (ankle)

QB Mitchell Trubisky (knee)

Notes: Davis was added to the injury report on Thursday.