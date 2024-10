Will Broncos QB Bo Nix have a breakout game on Thursday?

Slow start, then a strong finish. Composure in the pocket, then happy feet.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has made progress in recent weeks, but he hasn’t been consistent, and one could argue that he is still yet to play a well-rounded performance from the first to last snap of a game.

The rookie will look to put it all together when he faces the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.

“I do see the progress, but I still see some that I’m leaving out there,” Nix said when asked earlier this week if he believes he has made progress in his development. “It’s a happy medium and a fine lining of both. Feeling like I am making strides, but at the same time, there’s things that I continue to go back and watch and know that I’m capable of doing.

“It’s good to see the progress and strides, but also, I’m not where I want to be at yet. The standard’s still very high and I’m still working to reach that.”

While his on-field performances have been a little up and down, his leadership and mentality have been excellent. Nix continues to say all the right things as he goes into the seventh game of his young career.

“[We] have fast turnarounds, and you are going to play on Thursdays,” Nix said of this week’s schedule. “You better get it in gear or you’re going to be left behind. You’re going to go out there and not be prepared and have a bad game. We don’t want that. Everybody at this level is good. Everybody is good at what they do, they’re great players, they’re smart, [and] they’re knowledgeable about the game. It’s tough. You have to raise your level, you have to find something, a competitive advantage over other people. Whether that’s putting in the time, putting in extra [work], getting here early, staying late, competing, making sure your body is in shape, or resting.

“There’s so many things you can find, but they are also out there doing the same thing. So it’s who can be that one percent better. The competitive part is definitely important. I think it keeps certain guys around for longer because they’re able to continue to go and go. That competitive stamina stays with them and mental toughness. They just kind of have it and they out work everybody. That’s definitely something that we’re trying to do this week. We’re trying to be very mentally tough and trying to be prepared on a short week. I feel confident that our guys can do it.”

This week, Nix will face a Saints defense that ranks dead last in the NFL, allowing an average of 395.8 yards per game. New Orleans is allowing 262.2 passing yards to opponents each week, which ranks fourth-worst. If ever there was a week for Nix to have a true breakout game, this is it.

Let it rip, rook.