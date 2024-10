Eagles' Saquon Barkley doesn't think Giants fans will boo him

When Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley takes the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, he’s confident that fans of the New York Giants will treat him with respect.

After spending the first six years of his career in East Rutherford, becoming a fan favorite and face of the franchise, Barkley believes the crowd will put their disdain for the Eagles aside and welcome him back with open arms.

“Maybe I’m naive, but I think it’s over. That chapter’s closed,” Barkley said, via ESPN. “I truly don’t care no more, and I’m pretty sure fans don’t care no more.”

If that’s truly what he thinks then yes, Barkley is naive.

Not only are Giants fans going to boo Barkley, they are going to be merciless and unwelcoming.

There is nothing fun about what’s happening in East Rutherford these days and Barkley’s perceived lack of loyalty, while no longer a primary concern of the fanbase, will loom large on Sunday afternoon.

Barkley didn’t just leave the Giants, he signed with their most-hated rival, in part, so that he could play his former team twice per season.

Barkley may still be close friends with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and several of his other former teammates, but those personal relationships will not be considered by the fans. The same can be said about co-owner John Mara’s love of the 2018 second-overall pick.

Maybe Barkley forgets, but Giants fans didn’t have any issue booing him or the team when they made mistakes in the past. Now he’s coming in wearing Eagles colors and expects a softer tone?

Good luck with that.