Vikings get defensive line help in ESPN’s latest 2025 NFL mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings are still riding high as one of only two unbeaten teams left in the NFL. They’re sitting atop the toughest division in the NFL right now, the NFC North, and have their sights set on doing some big things this season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t start looking ahead towards the future of this team. That future starts with the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Vikings laid a good foundation with the 2024 NFL Draft, especially in the first round, grabbing who they believe to be the future of their franchise with quarterback J.J. McCarthy. They also make an effort to shore up their pass rush by taking edge rusher Dallas Turner with their second first-round pick. Turner has struggled some in his rookie campaign, but he still has a bright future ahead of him in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme.

While the Vikings have several high-quality pieces on both sides of the ball, several areas can be improved. According to ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid, the Vikings’ biggest areas of need heading into the 2025 NFL Draft are along the offensive line—particularly at guard, the defensive tackle spot, and cornerback.

So, where should the Vikings look next April?

Reid has the Vikings getting some defensive line help with the last pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. Here’s Reid’s breakdown of the selection:

The Michigan State transfer has quickly become arguably Oregon’s best defensive player. With a quick first step, Harmon has been able to consistently penetrate the first level, picking up three sacks this season. His strong hands help him stack and shed blocks in the middle as a run defender, but he must do a better job of finishing plays. The Vikings’ defense has been excellent this season, but it probably still needs long-term depth at defensive tackle. Harmon’s explosion would work well in Brian Flores’ attacking unit.

It’s a little surprising to see Reid projecting the Viking to land help on the defensive side when guard has been such a glaring need for the team. However, that situation may improve with the return of Dalton Risner, and the Vikings could certainly use the depth at the position. Harrison Phillips isn’t going to play forever, and Minnesota would do well to think about the next man up despite his recent extension.

He’ll have some mighty big shoes to fill.