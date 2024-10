Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins odds, picks and predictions

The Buffalo Sabres (1-3-0) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2-0) on Wednesday. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (TNT/truTV/Max). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's NHL odds around the Sabres vs. Penguins odds and make our expert NHL picks and predictions .

Season series: First meeting; Sbres won 2 of 3 in 2023-24

Buffalo got its 1st win of the season with a 5-2 victory Saturday over the Florida Panthers while covering as a -102 home favorite. RW Alex Tuch notched a goal and an assist as 5 Sabres scored.

Pittsburgh got back in the win column Monday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens while covering as a -140 road favorite. C Lars Eller found the back of the net twice while D Matt Grzelcyk had 2 assists.

Sabres at Penguins odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook ; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list of NHL odds . Lines last updated at 9:34 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Sabres +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Penguins -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

: Sabres +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Penguins -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Sabres +1.5 (-225) | Penguins -1.5 (+180)

: Sabres +1.5 (-225) | Penguins -1.5 (+180) Over/Under (O/U) : 6 (O: -120 | U: +100)

Sabres at Penguins projected goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (0-2-0, 2.56 GAA, .886 SV%) vs. Tristan Jarry (1-1-0, 4.5 GAA, 8.66 SV%)

Luukkonen has allowed 5 goals in 2 games. Despite what his record shows, he has had a solid start to the season, saving 39 of 44 shots, however his offense has provided 1 goal in each of his starts. The 5th-year Sabres goalie has a career 2.97 GAA and .903 SV%.

Jarry has started the season slow and allowed 9 goals over 2 games. While the Penguins defense has struggled, so has Jarry. He has saved 58 of 67 shots this season. The 9th-year Penguins goalie has a career 2.71 GAA and .911 SV%.

Sabres at Penguins picks and predictions

Prediction

Penguins 4, Sabres 3

BET PENGUINS (-130) .

Pittsburgh has won 2 of its last 3 games, each on the road, and returns home on Wednesday. With the home crowd on its side and an attack that has produced 6 goals in 2 of its last 3 games, Pittsburgh holds the advantage. Buffalo has struggled to find its offensive groove early this season scoring 1 goal in 3 of its 4 games.

PASS .

There is value on the Penguins moneyline.

BET OVER 6 (-120) .

The Sabres scored 5 goals in their last game and have allowed 3 or more goals in 3 of their 4 games. The Penguins have scored 6 goals in 2 of their last 3 games while allowing 3 or more goals in each of their 4 games this season. With 2 shaky goalies projected to be in net, take the Over.

