Brandon Jennings: 'Had I been more religious back then, I would have made a lot of better decisions'

Former NBA player Brandon Jennings recently returned to his hometown to host a community event at Rowley Park in Gardena, California. The gathering was organized by his brand TUFF CROWD in collaboration with Curry Brand, Stephen Curry‘s Under Armour footwear and apparel line.

Before the event kicked off, Jennings sat down with HoopsHype to discuss his career, playing at MSG, his Achilles injury, Josh Hart‘s recent comments, and more.

Which countries did you enjoy playing in most during your time overseas?

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Jennings: I would say China and Italy. Both of those places have so much in terms of history and culture – and just the way their lives are so different, but rich, if you know what I mean.

Your Achilles injury changed the trajectory of your career. Do you feel like the injury today is not as devastating as it historically was?

BJ: Well, I tore my Achilles when I was with Detroit, so that was about 10 years ago. It definitely changed how I played and impacted me, right when I felt like I was playing the best basketball of my career too.

Some of the players you see today that have come back and been impactful like KD and Klay [Thompson] are taller and are shooters, so maybe it’s easier for guys like that to adapt their game to still be effective. But that rehab is no joke too – so it’s a credit to how much they’ve put in to even come back at all.

For smaller guards who rely on their speed, I’d say it’s pretty tough to bounce back today still. I definitely feel like it depends on the type of player you are when you’re dealing with that serious of an injury.

If you could change one thing in your NBA career, what would it be?

Getty Images

BJ: Really my faith in God. I feel like had I been more religious back then, I would have made a lot of better decisions. That’s really what I wish I would have changed back then.

Who were some mentors for you when you were in the league?

BJ: Kurt Thomas was my vet coming in, for sure, and always had great advice. Scott Skiles, as my coach my first year in the league, really helped me a lot just giving me the keys and having me start as a rookie, but still being tough and guiding me through everything. John Hammond, he’s with Orlando now, but he was our GM and really helped build the Bucks up at the time to set them up. Those guys really helped me with advice and whatever I needed help with when I was in the league.

Do you feel like you paved the way for players to go overseas before the NBA?

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

BJ: Yeah, definitely. I was really the first one to skip college, go overseas to Italy and get paid a bit. After me, a lot of younger players sort of figured out it was a good way to earn money like that, before going to the league.

With the NIL now, do you think you would have stayed here for college or still have gone to play overseas?

BJ: Nah, I still would have gone to Italy. I mean, I would be signing deals and be getting paid in high school with the rules now, so it’s not all about the money. Italy was the best move for me to work on my game and get ready for the league.

What are your thoughts on Bronny? Do you feel he belongs on an NBA roster?

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

BJ: Oh yeah, definitely. He’s worked really hard to get to where he is and he’s got a lot of potential. And just for LeBron and his family to have that moment to play with your son, I think anyone would love to be in that situation.

What do you think of where the NBA is today compared to when you were in the league?

BJ: The NBA is in a great place now, compared to when I was in the league. Skill-wise it’s definitely better. Look at Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and guys like that. The league is just so deep now with new young stars that are so talented.

But I would say my era, when I played, was the best. On the Gil’s Arena podcast, we talk about this a lot – which era is the best? And most of us will always say the era when they played was the best.

You tweeted the other day that you predict Rajon Rondo will be coaching the Bucks. When do you think that will happen?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

BJ: [Laughs] He’s great with X’s and O’s, and you just know he has the IQ for it and can lead a group of guys. He was the coach on the floor with Doc when they were with the Celtics. Now he’s back with Doc again. So I figure that could be a great place for him to become a coach down the road.

What is your response to Josh Hart saying you can't talk about winning because you never won anything in life?

BJ: Never won in life? Well, maybe if they win a title in New York, then he’ll have won something. He should be glad they made those two trades just now or they wouldn’t even have a shot at competing. We’ll see what happens this year.

What was it like playing at MSG?

Al Bello/Getty Images

BJ: It was amazing, man. There’s no other place like it. Where else would you rather be than playing at MSG? It’s the best fanbase in the world. There’s just always an energy in the building. I really do think the NBA is in a better place when the Knicks are good, so it’s cool to see them on this run.

Any memorable interactions you had with him?

Harry How/Getty Images

BJ: Definitely. When I tore my Achilles, he texted me and gave me some encouragement on how to deal with it. He wasn’t playing at that time and was coming back from a shoulder injury himself. You could tell he just always cared about the people in the basketball community and was trying to help. I remember he took a picture with my son after a game too, so that was dope, and it’s a memory that my son just really appreciates having now.

You grew up in this area. And this is an event you did here last year. Why is it important for you to come back and connect with the community?

Under Armour / Curry Brand

BJ: I started playing here at Rowley Park when I was five years old. JK our original park director, he opened up the park for us back in the day to just be kids and have a place to play. I remember our first celebrity superstar to come through here and host a camp was Michael Cooper. To see that in the neighborhood when you’re young, it can really influence you to dream big and always just brings back memories. This has always been a home for me and I want to try and give kids today that same kind of camp experience.

You were the original UA basketball athlete. So it must feel like it’s come full circle. Can you talk about the collabs you’re doing with your brand and the Curry Brand? Do you and Steph talk a lot about collaborating?

BJ: It’s been dope, and like you said, it’s been a full circle moment. I’ve been working on my brand for five years now. It’s been great to build my own brand, be creative with that and also see my peers and people all over like what we’re designing.

Last year, we dropped a full collection of Tuff Crowd and Curry Brand clothes and shoes here at Rowley Park. Curry Brand also donated money towards updating the entire gym and the workshop room.

It had been the same court I dribbled on when I was five years old, so that’s been big for the neighborhood to have a new gym now that kids can come to play at. This year, we donated a bunch of shoes and gear to get them right for the school year too.

With Steph, we text sometimes and he’s always shown love and worn the brand. He was one of the first people to buy a beanie that we dropped online early on. Now, we mostly text and we talk about our love for James Brown. That’s something we have in common outside of the game and our connection to the brand.

What’s your creative inspiration for TUFF CROWD?

Under Armour / Curry Brand

BJ: It really came from when I went to play in China back in 2018. Just seeing the fans out there, showcasing the love they had for not only the game, but also American culture and style. It inspired me to think about what’s next after basketball, and I realized I wanted to try and create something for people around the world. And their fashion out there is insane too – it’s way better than what we got here in the U.S.