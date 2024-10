Alim McNeill's display of toughness in 2023 helps earn a 4-year extension

Grit and toughness have been the mantra of this team since Dan Campbell took over as head coach three years ago. Players who have exemplified this such Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Taylor Decker, and David Montgomery have been rewarded with big contract extensions in just the past few months.

Alim McNeill is no exception as his toughness was on full display last year when he suffered an MCL (medial collateral ligament) knee sprain.

On December 3, 2023 vs the Saints, McNeill hurt his right knee late in the first half. As you can see in the video below, McNeill’s knees appear to knock together. There is no obvious evidence of any knee deformity that might have suggested an injured MCL.

McNeill likely reported medial side knee pain which could have been explained by the knee knock causing a simple contusion. A sideline exam may not have picked up any significant MCL laxity.

McNeill returned to the game with a knee brace and played almost the entire second half. It’s very likely he was playing without the knowledge that he had a significant MCL sprain.

McNeill showed great energy, desire, and power throughout the 2nd half. In the 4th quarter at the 3:07 mark, he finally limped out of the game.

After the game, he was diagnosed with an MCL sprain that was severe enough to land him on IR. He missed the next four games which is consistent with a moderately severe sprain. Turns out he had played almost an entire half of football with a significant injury.

The character McNeill displayed in that game likely made a lasting impression on the Lions – enough to reward him on October 14, 2024 with a 4-year extension worth $97 million with $55 million guaranteed.

Financially rewarding players who play with toughness and grit sets a precedent for other players to follow and has helped create the culture that Dan Campbell first set out to achieve.