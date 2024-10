Commanders named as potential trade partner for veteran cornerback

Before the season, the Washington Commanders’ most significant concerns were offensive tackle and cornerback. The Commanders are 4-2 through six games and in first place in the NFC East. The offensive line has held up extremely well. The same can’t be said about the cornerback position.

Rookie Mike Sainristil has looked the part in the slot. Sainristil continues to improve and had his first interception last week against Lamar Jackson. Veteran Noah Igbinoghene has been much better than expected while returning starters Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes have remained inconsistent.

St-Juste had a rough time in Sunday’s loss against the Ravens, while Forbes, Washington’s 2023 first-round pick, was inactive.

On Tuesday, the Commanders brought former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller for a workout. Fuller, 32, hasn’t played in two years, and he injured his knee badly in his final game. A signing seems unlikely.

Could Washington general manager Adam Peters look to the trade market for help?

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently named several NFL trades that should happen, one of which involves the Commanders trading for a veteran: Patriots’ cornerback Jonathan Jones.

While Jones is easily the Patriots’ most accomplished cornerback, new coach Jerod Mayo acknowledged recently that New England is just beginning a multi-year rebuild. At 31, approaching 2025 free agency, Jones therefore makes for a logical trade chip. While he’s been more solid than spectacular for years, his experience could be invaluable to Washington, which has a potential playoff contender thanks to rookie Jayden Daniels but has struggled mightily on the back end of Dan Quinn’s defense.

The compensation involved was a 2025 sixth-round pick, of which Washington has two.

Jones could come to the Commanders and immediately become a starter and help the secondary. Sure, he’s 31, but he’s remained relatively healthy throughout his career. He brings not only experience but also playoff experience. Jones has won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and was a favorite of legendary coach Bill Belichick.

Don’t worry about Jones’ age in this case. Washington wouldn’t need to give up significant compensation, and Jones would provide help immediately without a long-term commitment. Of some of the names being floated as trade possibilities, Jones makes sense as a Washington target.