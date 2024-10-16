Open in App
    Chiefs Travis Kelce reveals embarrassing moment on set of ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’

    By Ed Easton Jr.,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7wQj_0w8tiie700

    The busy off-the-field life of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is well-documented. He has a growing acting career and is continuing to get his feet wet with hosting as he’ll do the honors for Prime Video’s ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ premiering October 16th.

    Kelce spoke recently to TODAY.com about an embarrassing moment while filming the new series.

    “I was being silly with one of my friends backstage and trying to act like I was kicking them like I was Bruce Lee, and I ripped the entire inseam on my suit pants, and it took, like, 15 minutes for somebody to come in and sew that back together for me,” said Kelce. “So that was a really embarrassing moment, and I wasted some time, some valuable time, doing it.”

    The All-Pro tight end will feature many notable names on the show, including Nicole Byer, Nikki Glaser, Lala Kent, and former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who have already been announced. It’s good to know he hasn’t lost that sense of humor while adjusting to the television hosting role.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Edward Krathwohl
    17h ago
    He's just another 🥴 drunk and not to smart!
    Janie Hoody
    21h ago
    What he found out he’s not smarter than a fifth grader
    View all comments
