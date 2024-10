Oklahoma linebacker makes CBS Sports midseason All-America team

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman has been named to the CBS Sports midseason All-America team for his efforts over the first six games of the year.

Stutsman has been one of the defensive leaders for OU, helping his team to a 4-2 record to start the season. The Sooner defense has been the program’s best in a long time, and the reason that Oklahoma isn’t sitting at .500 or worse in 2024.

The senior inside linebacker leads the team with 46 total tackles, and if that trend continues, and looks on pace to lead the team in tackles once again. He surpassed 300 career tackles earlier this season in OU’s win over Tulane. Stutsman has been one of the fixtures of the first three years of the Brent Venables era in Norman, buying in to the culture of the new head coach.

Stutsman is one of eight SEC players to make the list, the most from any conference in the country. Joining him at the linebacker spots were Iowa’s Jay Higgins and Buffalo’s Shuan Dolac.

Stutsman and the Sooners will look to get back on track this week, when they host South Carolina on Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

