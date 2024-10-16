Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY Sports Media Group

    Why NFL moved Eagles vs. Bengals in Week 8

    By Chris Roling,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUKrO_0w8pPlc700

    The Cincinnati Bengals will revert back to a normal 1 p.m. ET timeslot in Week 8 after the NFL flexed the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Originally, the Bengals were going to host the Eagles at a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

    NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote that the game “will now be at 1 pm, going to 70% of the country. Much greater distribution for the white out.”

    And while true, the Bengals have greatly underwhelmed at 2-4 and so have the 3-2 Eagles. The early slot might have a “bigger” audience, but the two teams were knocked aside for the Bears vs. Commanders matchup — which features No. 1 pick Caleb Williams vs. No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels and teams with 4-2 records.

    We’re not that far removed from those in charge of the NFL schedule saying that the late-afternoon timeslot is essentially considered a primetime slot in its own right because of the lack of competition in the window.

    Now, the Bengals are being moved out of it. If they don’t keep winning, this won’t be the only game that gets flexed on the rest of the schedule.

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    markall
    1d ago
    They moved them because they both suck
    Rick Fithen
    1d ago
    Ratings.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Terry Bradshaw warned by Michael Strahan on air after FOX NFL Sunday antics
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Giants vs. Eagles: 3 causes for concern in Week 7
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group23 hours ago
    NFL blatantly disrespects Bengals with major change to upcoming schedule
    FanSided1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes Confirms Taylor Swift Rumor
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw hit with brutal legal warning after strange FOX NFL Sunday outburst
    Irish Star19 hours ago
    Fans Notice the Same Thing About NFL Reporter Melanie Collins' Sunday Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds5 days ago
    Drew Brees Thinks Something Happened on Jets’ Plane From London That Lead to Robert Saleh’s Firing
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Is Getting Blasted After Revealing The Absurd Amount Of Money She Pays For Rent & Complaining Her WNBA Salary Can’t Afford To Cover It
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Official: Browns are leaving Cleveland once again
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group15 hours ago
    Taylor Swift's Body Language at Last Night's Yankees Game Clearly Says a Lot About the State of Her Relationship
    PureWow2 days ago
    Jets Wide Receiver Skips Practice After Trade For Davante Adams
    The Spun1 day ago
    Tom Brady's NFL restrictions as a Raiders co-owner make it impossible for him to be a successful broadcaster
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Bengals bring back a familiar face to their practice squad at the perfect time
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Two Women Banned For Life For Behavior At College Football Game
    The Spun3 days ago
    Denver Broncos 2024 Schedule
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group19 hours ago
    Roger Goodell coming for Deshaun Watson after lawsuit
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Everybody Is Saying Detroit Lions Broke Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
    Detroit Lions On SI2 days ago
    Ravens fan who allegedly attacked Commanders fans in brutal video fired from job as police investigate
    New York Post2 days ago
    Major CBS Show Seemingly Canceled: No Season 2 Announcement Made for ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’
    PopCulture3 days ago
    ‘Is that an engagement ring?’ eagle-eyed fans cry as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cuddle up at MLB playoff game
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Report: Haason Reddick drawing trade interest from NFC contender
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Insider predicts Phillies will cut ties with projected $42 million superstar
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Sabrina Ionescu's last-second 3-pointer to win Game 3 stunned the basketball world
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    20-Year-Old LSU Basketball Player Flau’jae Johnson Purchases 20 Acres Of Land As A Part Of Her Goal To Create Generational Wealth
    Afrotech2 days ago
    Former Bengals RB Joe Mixon keeps putting up huge games with new team
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group23 hours ago
    NBA Star Anthony Edwards, Who Signed A $244 Million Contract, Demands Child Support From Mom Of Baby No. 4
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Could a conditional 4th-round pick be the reason for Fields' benching?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group4 hours ago
    Bills release ex-Chiefs WR after trading for Amari Cooper
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    2026 wide receiver predicted for Tennessee commitment
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy