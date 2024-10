Giants likely to stick with kicker Greg Joseph in Week 7

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll says the team will stick with kicker Greg Joseph if Graham Gano does not return from injured reserve (IR) this week.

“I’d say we’d stay with Greg,” he told reporters on Monday.

Joseph missed two field goals in the fourth quarter on Sunday night — from 47 and 45 yards. Both kicks sailed wide to the left.

“He’s done pretty good since he’s been here,” said Daboll. “And then, we missed two of them.”

Gano has been out since suffering a hamstring injury on the first play of the Giants’ loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 2. He had missed the second half of last season with a knee injury.

Daboll said he’ll speak to the medical teams this week about Gano’s status but if he can’t go, there isn’t likely to be a kicker change.

Joesph had hit eight consecutive field goal attempts before Sunday night. His last 10 kickoffs have all gone for touchbacks and he is perfect on his seven extra point attempts.