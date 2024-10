Surprising player is the Steelers best offseason addition

The success of the Pittsburgh Steelers this season has been due in large part to a great number of new additions to the roster. A case could be made for several players both in free agency and via the NFL draft who have been the best addition of the offseason but for us, the signing of safety DeShon Elliott ranks at the top.

Elliott has proven to be an excellent addition to a defense that’s been in need of a more versatile safety next to Minkah Fitzpatrick for several years. Elliott is adept at working in the box as a run defender but is fearless in coverage as well.

On the season, Elliott has 27 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and three passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Elliott has an overall grade of 81.7 on the season. This ranks seventh-best in the NFL. His run defense grade of 91.3 is tops among safeties.

Of course we could talk about quarterback Justin Fields as a huge addition as well but it’s hard to diminish what Elliott has meant to this defense.