Injury updates for several Texans players following win over Patriots

While the Houston Texans secured a 41-21 victory over the New England Patriots, they could be without several players entering Week 7.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that both offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) left Sunday’s game with injuries.

“Yeah, Azeez is getting evaluated with a knee,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He tried to come back, but we’ll see how he progresses throughout the week.”

Signed to a three-year deal this offseason, Al-Shaair serves as the voice of Houston’s defense. He finished with three tackles and forced a fumble before being replaced by special teams star Neville Hewitt.

The Texans love Hewitt for his tackling ability, so he could become the new starter if Al-Shaair remains sidelined for long. Houston could also elevate Christian Harris off the injured reserve should the team feel he’s ready to return.

Tunsil left after reaggravating an ankle injury during the third quarter. Houston held a commanding lead, so the team turned to rookie Blake Fisher rather than push forward with the four-time Pro Bowler.

Tunsil’s injury is not regarded as serious and hasn’t been all season. The Texans will continue to monitor it throughout the week before the team departs for Green Bay.

Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, who entered Sunday’s game as the team’s leading tackler, suffered a head injury late in the fourth quarter and now enters the NFL concussion protocol.

To’oTo’o is already serving as Harris’ replacement as the full-time starter, meaning Houston might have to turn to another special teams standout in Del’Shawn Phillips or potentially rookie Jamal Hill.

Kickoff next week at Lambeau Field is scheduled for noon CT.