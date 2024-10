Vikings WR Justin Jefferson makes an appearance on "Snack Wars"

The Vikings were busy last week in London when they were in town to face the New York Jets. They handled their business by emerging from a tough matchup against a tough Jets team with a win, but they had more than just football to work on for some.

In the case of Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, he had a special media obligation to handle.

Jefferson took his All-Pro NFL talents to social media and YouTube as he appeared on the infamous Snack Wars. The video series is known for introducing American athletes and celebrities to British snacks and comparing them to American versions.

Jefferson has some fun in the video, but one reaction set a high bar to bear. They let Jefferson taste the infamous marmite and compared it to peanut butter and jelly.

Needless to say, this is worth watching for many reasons, but the reactions alone are worth the time.