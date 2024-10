Eagles star left tackle Jordan Mailata could miss time with a hamstring injury

Jordan Mailata is a tough guy, but it’s hard to envision the Eagles star left tackle being available for Week 7 after leaving Lincoln Financial Field on crutches.

Mailata played 49 snaps before exiting Philadelphia’s 20-16 win over Cleveland with a hamstring injury that could keep him out for weeks.

John Clark of NBC Sports reports that Mailata is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the severity.

Eagles All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown suffered a similar injury in Week 1 against the Packers and missed three games.

Backup right tackle Fred Johnson, who replaced the injured Lane Johnson in the lineup, could be inserted for Mailata.

Mailata has allowed eight pressures on 162 pass plays this season, and his 89.8 PFF pass-blocking grade leads all offensive tackles.