First look: Las Vegas Raiders at LA Rams odds and lines

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) head West to face the LA Rams (1-4) in Week 7, a matchup between 2 last-place teams. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS) on Sunday afternoon from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Below, we look at Raiders vs. Rams odds from BetMGM Sportsbook's NFL odds before making our expert NFL picks and predictions later in the week.

The Raiders are coming off a 2nd straight loss, losing 32-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. After starting 2-2, they've lost 2 in a row and have benched QB Gardner Minshew in the process. The Raiders are struggling on both sides of the ball, ranking 27th in points per game (18.2) and 27th in scoring defense (27.2).

The Rams were off in Week 6, reaching their bye after a 1-4 start. Injuries ravaged the team in the 1st 5 weeks, but WR Cooper Kupp has a chance to return after missing the last 3 games. The Rams were underdogs in each of the 1st 5 games, but are favored this week.

Raiders at Rams odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook

Moneyline (ML): Raiders +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Rams -225 (bet $225 to win $100)

Raiders +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Rams -225 (bet $225 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Raiders +5.5 (-110) | Rams -5.5 (-110)

Raiders +5.5 (-110) | Rams -5.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 44 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2024 betting stats

ML : Raiders 2-4 | Rams 1-4

: Raiders 2-4 | Rams 1-4 ATS : Raiders 2-4 | Rams 1-4

: Raiders 2-4 | Rams 1-4 O/U : Raiders 4-2 | Rams 3-2

Raiders vs. Rams head-to-head

The Rams and Raiders are in different conferences so they don't square off very often. Their last meeting was in December of 2022, a game the Rams won 17-16, thanks to a miraculous game-winning drive in the final minute by QB Baker Mayfield.

In their 5 meetings since 2006, the Rams are 4-1 SU and have covered the spread in all 5 of those games, including 3 times as underdogs. The Under is 4-1 in those meetings.

The AFC West Raiders lead the all-time series against the NFC West Rams 8-7.

