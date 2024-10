Drake Maye explosive in his first start against Texans

Despite how electric the 2024 quarterback class has been, at the start of the NFL season it took a whole three weeks for one of those NFL rookie starters to throw for their first touchdown. In the first start for New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye, he found the end zone three different times. An explosive and hopeful start in New England.

Despite the Patriots being thoroughly dominated on the scoreboard, you would be hard pressed to find a fan who would call the day a failure as the future of the franchise looked bright behind the arm of their new quarterback. On the afternoon, Maye finished with 20 of 33 completions, for 243 passing yards, and 3 passing touchdowns. Maye did also turn the ball over twice but bounced back in a big way to help make this New England offense look the best it has all year.

While New England is still very clearly in the early steps of a rebuild, to have a quarterback come out like this in his first game and light it up is something to root for in the building. Maye immediately makes the team at the very least competitive and fun to watch, and should he continue with what he showed against a very good Texans defense, this team could get very scary very fast. Next team up on the schedule for Maye and the Patriots is the very beatable Jacksonville Jaguars.