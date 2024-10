UFC Fight Night 245: How to watch Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira, start time, Las Vegas fight card, odds, more

The UFC stays put for another home show this week with a pair of middleweight standouts at the top of a card that features nine bouts at featherweight or lighter.

Here’s how to watch UFC Fight Night 245 with 185-pounders in the headlining spot, plus bantamweights in the co-feature.

Broadcast and streaming info

Karyn Bryant and Michael Chiesa

UFC Fight Night 245 has a main card that starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card streams on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant serves as desk anchor and host at UFC Fight Night 245.

“The Ultimate Fighter 15′ winner Michael Chiesa and retired welterweight veteran Alan Jouban join her as analysts at the desk.

Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside at UFC Fight Night 245.

He’ll command play-by-play and be joined in the booth by lightweight veteran Paul Felder, as well as former UFC/WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

Main event: Anthony Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez

Record: 12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC

Opponent: Michel Pereira (31-11 MMA, 9-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Key wins: Roman Kopylov, Edmen Shahbazyan, Marc-Andre Barriault, JunYong Park, Brendan Allen

Misc.: “Fluffy” has a five-fight winning streak, four of which have been by stoppage – and two of which have gotten him post-fight bonuses.

Main event: Michel Pereira

Michel Pereira

Record: 31-11 MMA, 9-2 UFC

Opponent: Anthony Hernandez (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Key wins: Ihor Potieria, Michał Oleksiejczuk, Andre Petroski, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Andre Fialho

Misc.: Brazilian has an eight-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost since before the pandemic, when he landed an illegal knee on Diego Sanchez.

Co-main event: Rob Font

Rob Font

Record: 20-8 MMA, 10-7 UFC

Opponent: Kyler Phillips (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Key wins: Adrian Yanez, Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon, Sergio Pettis

Misc.: Font will be looking to snap the second two-fight skid of his career. He’s dropped fur of his past five, but those losses have been decisions to the division’s elite: Jose Aldo, Marlon Vera, Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Co-main event: Kyler Phillips

Kyler Phillips

Record: 12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC

Opponent: Rob Font (20-8 MMA, 10-7 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Key wins: Pedro Munhoz, Raoni Barcelos, Song Yadong

Misc.: “The Matrix” has three straight wins since the lone setback of his UFC career.

UFC Fight Night 245 main card betting odds

Darren Elkins

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Anthony Hernandez (-150) vs. Michel Pereira (+125)

Rob Font (+300) vs. Kyler Phillips (-400)

Charles Johnson (-235) vs. Su Mudaerji (+190)

Jake Hadley (+125) vs. Brady Hiestand (-150)

Darren Elkins (+105) vs. Daniel Pineda (-125)

UFC Fight Night 245 prelim betting odds

Jessica Penne

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Asu Almabayev (-170) vs. Matheus Nicolau (+140)

Brad Katona (+220) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-270)

Joselyne Edwards (-235) vs. Tamires Vidal (+190)

Jessica Penne (+130) vs. Elise Reed (-155)

Alice Ardelean (+125) vs. Melissa Martinez (-150)

Robelis Despaigne (-450) vs. Austen Lane (+325)

