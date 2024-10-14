Open in App
    Why Alex Bowman was disqualified from the NASCAR playoffs despite initially qualifying

    By Charles Curtis,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jEi8_0w6A07jt00

    We’ve got some controversy in NASCAR with playoffs continuing.

    Alex Bowman drives the No. 48 car for Hendrick Motorsports, and he finished 18th in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and he was No. 8, all set to advance in the Round of 8 playoffs. He was all set to move forward … but then he was disqualified. What happened?

    Here’s the answer: his car failed the post-race inspection given that it was too light.

    “Unfortunately, the 48 had an issue (and) did not meet minimum weight,” NASCAR Cup Series managing director Brad Moran said, via NASCAR.com. “We put the car to the side. We continued on. We … gave them the opportunity to fuel the car as well as purge the water system and add water. So we gave them every opportunity to make minimum weight. We ran them back through. Unfortunately, they were light again. They are allowed a 0.5% weight break, which is for usage of fluids and so on. That’s about 17 pounds.”

    All hope isn’t lost yet. If there’s an appeal — Hendrick Motorsports said they would submit one — then Bowman could come back if there’s a reversal.

    But for now, Joey Logano advanced.

