First look: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines

The Miami Dolphins (2-3) are on the road in Week 7 to face the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) Sunday. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Dolphins vs. Colts odds from BetMGM Sportsbook’s NFL odds before making our expert NFL picks and predictions later in the week.

The Dolphins are coming off their bye week. They last played Oct. 6, beating the New England Patriots 15-10 as 1-point road favorites. The win snapped a 3-game skid.

The Colts have won 3 of their last 4 games. They beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17 Sunday as 2.5-point road underdogs. QB Joe Flacco had 2 TD passes in the win.

Dolphins at Colts odds

Lines last updated Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Dolphins +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Colts -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

Dolphins +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Colts -200 (bet $200 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins +3.5 (-110) | Colts -3.5 (-110)

Dolphins +3.5 (-110) | Colts -3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2024 betting stats

ML : Dolphins 2-3 | Colts 3-3

: Dolphins 2-3 | Colts 3-3 ATS : Dolphins 1-4 | Colts 5-1

: Dolphins 1-4 | Colts 5-1 O/U: Dolphins 1-4 | Colts 3-3

Dolphins vs. Colts head-to-head

Dating back to 1970, the Dolphins and Colts have played 76 times, including twice in the postseason. The Dolphins lead the all-time series 48-28.

But the Colts have won 7 of the last 9 meetings and 3 of the last 4.

In their most recent meeting Oct. 3, 2021, the Colts won 27-17 in Miami as 2.5-point underdogs. Colts QB Anthony Richardson has never faced Miami. QB Joe Flacco, who would start if Richardson is not back from his hip injury, is 6-3 in 9 games against Miami with 12 TD passes and 4 INTs.

