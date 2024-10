First look: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants odds and lines

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) meet the New York Giants (2-4) Sunday in a Week 7 NFC East tussle at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook’s NFL odds around the Eagles vs. Giants odds before making our expert NFL picks and predictions later in the week.

Philadelphia came out of a Week 5 bye with a 20-16 home win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday. The Eagles allowed just 244 total yards in the victory. QB Jalen Hurts went 16-of-25 for 264 yards and 2 TDs.

The Giants played the other franchise in the Buckeye State on Sunday, and they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 17-7. An offense that ranks 28th in the league in scoring (16.0 points per game) faltered as New York dropped its 2nd straight home game.

Eagles at Giants odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook

Moneyline: Eagles -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Giants +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

Eagles -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Giants +170 (bet $100 to win $170) Against the spread (ATS): Eagles -4 (-110) | Giants +4 (-110)

Eagles -4 (-110) | Giants +4 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2024 betting stats

ML: Eagles 3-2 | Giants 2-4

Eagles 3-2 | Giants 2-4 ATS: Eagles 2-3 | Giants 2-3-1

Eagles 2-3 | Giants 2-3-1 O/U: Eagles 2-3 | Giants 1-5

Eagles vs. Giants head-to-head

Including 5 playoff games, Philadelphia and New York have met 183 times. The Eagles lead an all-time series that dates back to 1933 with a record of 93-88-2.

The last meeting (Jan. 7) was won by the Giants 27-10, and that triumph snapped a 5-game Philly win streak.

In home games, the Giants have won 3 of 4 since 2020 and are 50-42-1 alltime in 93 games at home against the Eagles. The last 6 meetings have netted a 3-3 split and a 3-3 O/U split. The last 4 meetings in East Rutherford have seen the G-men go 3-1 ATS and the Under go 3-1.

