    First look: Oregon at Purdue odds and lines

    By Kevin Erickson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TADY_0w63GVkB00

    The 2nd-ranked Oregon Ducks (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) travel to meet the unranked Purdue Boilermakers (1-5, 0-3) Friday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. (FOX). Below, we look at Oregon vs. Purdue odds from BetMGM Sportsbook’s college football odds before making our expert college football picks and predictions later in the week.

    Oregon edged then-No. 2, now-No. 5 Ohio State 32-31 in a titanic clash at Autzen Stadium this past weekend, covering as a 3.5-point underdog. It was Oregon’s first cover at home, and it improved to just 2-4 against the spread (ATS) on the season. The Over was also the first in 3 games for the Ducks, who are 3-3 O/U overall.

    Purdue lost a heartbreaking 50-49 game at Illinois in overtime Saturday, but it easily cashed as a 22.5-point underdog as the Over (47.5) also comfortably hit. It’s the second straight Big Ten game Purdue has allowed 50 points, and that’s an ominous sign with Oregon coming to town.

    Rankings: US LBM Coaches Poll, conducted by the American Football Coaches Association and USA TODAY Sports

    Oregon at Purdue odds

    Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list of college football odds. Lines last updated Monday at 6:52 a.m. ET.

    • Moneyline (ML): Off the board
    • Against the spread (ATS): Oregon -27.5 (-110) | Purdue +27.5 (-110)
    • Over/Under (O/U): 58.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

    FanDuel Sportsbook lists a ML of:

    • Oregon -4500 (bet $4,500 to win $100)
    • Purdue +1600 (bet $100 to win $1,600)

    2024 betting stats

    • ML: Oregon 6-0 | Purdue 1-5
    • ATS: Oregon 2-4 | Purdue 2-4
    • O/U: Oregon 3-3 | Purdue 4-2

    Oregon vs. Purdue head-to-head

    These teams have met 3 times in the past with Oregon leading the series 2-1. This is the first time the teams are meeting as fellow conference members.

    The last time these 2 faced one another was in Eugene in September 2009 with Oregon prevailing 38-36 and Purdue covering as a 13-point underdog. Oregon won a year earlier in West Lafayette 32-26, but again Purdue covered the spread, this time as 7-point dog.

    Purdue won its only game in this series back in 1979.

    College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

