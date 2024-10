Giants snap counts from Week 6: Rookies dominate field time

The New York Giants failed to end their primetime slump on Sunday night, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals, 17-7, in another game they should have won.

The loss drops the Giants to 2-4 on the season and keeps them in last place among NFC East teams — a division that would be wide open if they could get themselves together.

“Tough loss. I thought our defense played very good football,” head coach Brian Daboll said after the game. “Missed two opportunities in the kicking game. And then didn’t score enough points offensively. That starts with me. It’s hard to win games when you score seven points. That’s the reality of it.”

Things get no easier for the Giants in Week 7 when they host Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ Week 6 loss.

Offensive snaps: 79

Defensive snaps: 53

Special teams snaps: 22

The Giants’ rookie class is putting in work this season. Tight end Theo Johnson led the way with 70 snaps — an 89 percent share. Fellow rookies, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, were just behind him with 66 snaps and 64 snaps, respectively.

On defense, safety Tyler Nubin took all 53 snaps. Defensive lineman Elijah Chatman had a 24 percent snap share while linebacker Darius Muasau took just two defensive snaps but led the team with 19 special teams snaps.

Running back Dante Miller, who was elevated from the practice squad, took seven defensive snaps.