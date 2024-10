9 players did not play in Broncos' game vs. Chargers

Nine members of the 53-man roster did not play in the Denver Broncos‘ 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson*, running back Blake Watson, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, safety JL Skinner, defensive back Keidron Smith, offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (ankle) and tight end Greg Dulcich were inactive in Week 6.

Everyone except Palczewski was a healthy scratch. Despite being inactive, Wilson still dressed as the team’s emergency third-string quarterback on Sunday.

Bo Nix played every snap on offense, so primary backup Jarrett Stidham also did not play, and backup offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton was not called into action. That gave the Broncos nine total players who did not see the field against the Chargers.

Broncos who did not play in Week 6

QB Zach Wilson (emergency third QB) RB Blake Watson CB Kris Abrams-Draine DB JL Skinner DB Keidron Smith OT Alex Palczewski (ankle) TE Greg Dulcich QB Jarrett Stidham (active) OL Calvin Throckmorton (active)

Audric Estime returned at running back after being activated from injured reserve, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was active for the first time this season and Devaughn Vele was back in the lineup after missing the last four games. Up next is a Thursday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.