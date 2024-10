What everyone said after the Commanders' Week 6 loss vs Ravens

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 30-23, falling to 4-2. Here is a collection of postgame quotes from players, former players/analysts, and coaches.

Brian Mitchell

“Washington fans, realize, your team is better than you think, and those that are hating, start to worry. Because we’re about to start upsetting you.”

“We might want to start going to him more than we think we need to, because all he does is make plays.” Mitchell on Terry McLaurin.

Santana Moss

“There are no moral victories… but I am more encouraged than discouraged … and I’m looking forward to see what they do next week.”

Logan Paulsen

“There was something omniscient, omnipresent about the Baltimore offense, I thought. It was was always just very methodical, like a Boa constrictor strangling its prey. It just has this ability to run for ten, to throw off the play-action, to pass protect, to just kind of exploit what you’re doing. I think it showed a different caliber of team.”

“I don’t think they played badly, and I know that sounds crazy but I think they played more consistently than against Tampa Bay, for example. They were more physical, they tackled better, but I think Baltimore was in their bag offensively and it showed up.”

Team 980’s Craig Hoffman

“I think they got beat by a better unit. At some point you have to admit the Ravens offense was better than the Commanders defense.”

Jayden Daniels

“We’re right there. We’re never going to give up. We’re competing. We’re fine.”

“Losing sucks, but you move on to the next.”

“This is the NFL. These are the types of games it will come down to one-score games, close games. We have to figure a way to pull out these games.”

Bobby Wagner, on his experience in helping Seattle become winners

“Honestly, it took games like this, where you kind of hurt yourself a little bit – whether it’s penalties, whether it’s miscommunication [or] things of that nature. You go back, you hold yourself accountable …and everyone gets back to the drawing board. Don’t hold your head down and just grow, and if every player can grow, it’s going to make us that much better. I feel that we [have] those guys.”

“I mean, it’s tough. When you get the run game going, it kind of opens up everything for them. We need to do a better job in taking away the run and finally getting some pressure.” Wagner on struggles vs Ravens

Dan Quinn on Brian Robinson

The staff isn’t “going to play guys if they can’t do their thing at full speed … Hopefully, we can turn the corner to get him back into his groove.”

More from Quinn on the game: “It certainly was a tough game. That’s what we talked about in the locker room. As lopsided as it felt, [we] still in the fight at the end. We do have a tough crew with an attitude to battle. There is going to be a lot to learn from this game.”

Nick Allegretti on trying to run against the Ravens

“Versatile, big, run-stopping defensive tackles that are also pass-rushers. I think that’s something a lot of teams struggle with.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

“I believe [Jayden Daniels] deserves all the hype he’s getting. He played a tremendous game out there. They just came up short. He’s been proving it. His rookie season – first six games he’s been playing amazing.”

Chris Simms from NBC SNF Football

“I’m really impressed with the Kliff Kingsbury offense. And this quarterback, he’s as cold as ice, man. He is smooth, he doesn’t blink under the pressure, and he just refused to go away.”

Terry McLaurin

“This is definitely something we’re going to be able to learn from going forward, I like the way we fought til the end, but there’s no moral victories.”

“I think we already believe that in ourselves. … We got a resilient group.” he said on if they can play with anyone.

“Losing sucks. … It sucks. But we don’t have a group of guys that are going to hang their head.”