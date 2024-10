ESPN’s lastest College Football Playoff projections are extremely favorable for Notre Dame

With Notre Dame football returning this past weekend, and a blowout home victory over Stanford, many have been taking a different tune about the Irish.

While the US LBM Coaches Poll moved Notre Dame up, the AP Poll inexplicably moved them down. ESPN’s Football Power Index agreed with the coaches after Week 7’s action, as they moved up the Irish from No. 7 last week, to No. 6 this week ahead of undefeated teams like Oregon, Penn State and Miami.

It’s very interesting to see Notre Dame ahead of those three team with a loss, but the metrics clearly favor the Irish over all of them. ESPN also believes that the chances you see the Blue and Gold in the college football playoff are better than 50/50, as Notre Dame rose from a projected 48.4% last week to 57.4% this week.

A significant jump, as just seven other teams have better odds than Notre Dame. The yo-yo with the FPI and the Irish’s winning out percentage once again rose over 30% to 34.2% after falling to 26.6% last week.

Oct 12, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) celebrates after a catch for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

ESPN also had a rise in Notre Dame’s chances to win it all, as it gives them an 8.6% chance to make the CFP title game and 4.1% to come out victorious. Both of those percentages were increases from last week’s FPI projections.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen