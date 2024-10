What channel is Commanders vs. Ravens on today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 6 game

The Washington Commanders (4-1) face the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) on Sunday in the NFL’s game of the week.

Both teams enter Sunday’s game on winning streaks: Washington has won four in a row, while Baltimore has won its last three.

This game should feature plenty of offense. According to FTN’s Offensive DVOA metric, the Ravens own the No. 1 overall offense, with the Commanders coming in at No. 3. Baltimore has the NFL’s top rushing offense, averaging 211 yards per game, with Washington coming in at No. 2 at 178 yards per contest.

Both teams are in the middle of the pack defensively, but the Ravens are No. 1 in run defense and 31st in pass defense.

Here’s how to watch the Commanders game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Commanders vs. Ravens game on today? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: CBS

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Ravens will be broadcast regionally on CBS in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game from the booth at M&T Bank Stadium, with Tracy Wolfson reporting from the sidelines.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Ravens on livestream

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

For FUBO:

Watch Commanders vs. Ravens live on Fubo (free trial)

Commanders vs. Ravens predictions, picks, odds

Ravens 34, Commanders 30: This is a huge game for Washington. No, the Commanders do not need to win to prove anything to the media or fans. Adam Peters and Dan Quinn’s “recalibration” is off to a terrific start, win or lose. The concern in this game is Baltimore’s rushing attack. You aren’t just defending powerful future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry, but the two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, too. I think Jayden Daniels has another fine performance but it’s not enough to come away with the road upset.

ODDS: Ravens by 6.5 points

O/U: 52

All NFL Odds

Commanders schedule 2024

Sept. 8: at Tampa Bay (L, 37-20)

Sept. 15: New York Giants (W, 21-18)

Sept. 23: at Cincinnati (W, 38-33)

Sept. 29: at Arizona (W, 42-14)

Oct. 6: Cleveland (W, 34-13)

Oct. 13: at Baltimore

Record: 4-1

Ravens schedule 2024

Sept. 8: at Kansas City (L, 27-20)

Sept. 15: Las Vegas (L, 26-23)

Sept. 22: at Dallas (L, 28-25)

Sept. 29: Buffalo (L, 35-10)

Oct. 6: at Cincinnati (L, 41-38)

Oct. 13: Washington

Record: 3-2

