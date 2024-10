Commanders vs. Ravens: Week 6 staff picks and predictions

Can the Washington Commanders make it five in a row? The Commanders (4-1) head into Sunday’s showdown as touchdown underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Led by quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (Commanders) and Lamar Jackson (Ravens), these are two of the top offenses in the NFL. The Commanders rank ahead of the Ravens in total defense, but Baltimore’s run defense is No. 1 in the NFL. Will that prove to be the difference in the game?

Who wins?

It’s time for our weekly staff picks and predictions for Week 6.

Bryan Manning

Every time the Commanders win, it becomes more difficult for doubters to say they aren’t for real. Make no mistake, Washington is for real — win or lose. However, a win at Baltimore would make the league take the Commanders even more seriously. You could no longer only wonder if Washington is an NFC East contender but perhaps a contender to represent the NFC.

Will they win? I think Jayden Daniels has another terrific game. He makes one more mistake than Lamar Jackson, which will prove costly in a close game. And Baltimore’s rushing offense, led by Derrick Henry, will be a bit too much for the Commanders.

Ravens 34, Commanders 30

Ivan Lambert

The best way to stop the Ravens’ potent rushing attack is for your offense to stay on the field, keeping the Ravens’ offense off the field. However, the Commanders’ hopes of doing this took a major blow as running back Brian Robinson missed practice this week, and Dan Quinn has declared him out for Sunday.

Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols will have to make up for the loss of B-Rob. In addition, the Ravens’ pass defense has struggled at times, so if the Commanders can get some kind of running game going, then play-action could be more effective against that Ravens secondary.

Most of all, the Commanders must stop the running game of the top NFL rushing team through five games. Look for the Commanders to go away from the Nickel defense of three corners and two safeties they have used in all five games previously.

Ravens 30, Commanders 24

Serena Burks

The Commanders have a big test against the Ravens on the road this week. Jayden Daniels may not want to hear the comparisons, but he and Lamar Jackson have similar styles. The outcome of the game will be determined by how the defenses perform. The Ravens are better on this front, so they get the nod at home.

Ravens 34, Commanders 31