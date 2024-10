Giants-Bengals referee assignment could lead to shootout

The New York Giants (2-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

The crew of referee Carl Cheffers will officiate the game, which could lead to the teams playing a wide-open, high-scoring contest.

According to Sharp Football, in games Cheffers’ crew was on the field, the over has hit in all four games, averaging 53.5 total points. The O/U in Sunday’s game is currently 47.

In addition, since 2016, home teams are 82-53 on the moneyline (62%) with Cheffers officiating, including 3-1 in 2024.

Other things of note about Cheffers’ crew this year:

The Carl Cheffers crew is averaging the fewest penalties per game through five weeks of the season with a slightly above-average 57% being called on the offense.

The Bengals have consistently been one of the least penalized teams in the Zac Taylor/Joe Burrow era. That continues in the 2024 season. Discipline isn’t the issue for this team. It’s simply a lack of manpower on the defensive side of the ball.

The Giants’ defense is a top-five unit at generating false starts and offensive holding penalties on opposing offenses. Only the Broncos defense can make the same claim after five weeks of the season.

The Giants have been an above-average penalized offense early in the season. However, they have faced a gauntlet of defensive units in the early going. That includes the Browns and Seahawks on the road and the Cowboys and Vikings at home. The 2024 Bengals’ defense represents a huge dropoff in the level of defensive competition.

The Bengals’ defense ranks below average at generating pressure and offensive penalties on opposing offenses.

Bengals games are averaging a league-high 57 combined points per game and according to BetMGM, 58 percent of the action is on the over.

The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites and the betting public is not wavering with 79 percent of the wagers on Cincinnati to cover.