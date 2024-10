Beware the darkness: Giants, Bengals both struggle at night

The Week 6 Sunday night matchup between the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals pits two franchises who have traditionally had little success in night games.

Most are already aware of the Giants’ ineptitude in primetime and at night since Daniel Jones took over as the starting quarterback in 2019. They are 1-14 and have not looked good doing it. The Bengals, however, have a similar problem.

In 21 regular-season Sunday night games, Cincinnati is 4-17 overall and has lost nine of their last 10.

Night games in general have been disastrous for Cincinnati.

In the regular season, the Bengals are 28-56 at night, including 4-17 on Sunday night, 14-27 playing on Monday night, 10-8 on Thursday night, 0-1 on Friday night and 0-3 on Saturday night.

Their most recent regular-season Sunday night game, however, was a rare win — a 24-18 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium last season.

Unless this game ends in a tie, which is unlikely (only one percent of NFL games have ended in a tie since 1974), one of these teams will be relieved while the other one will be left with another failure under the lights.