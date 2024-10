Is Micah Parsons playing today? The latest on the Cowboys edge rusher

The Cowboys had to travel to Pittsburgh in Week 5 to take on mobile QB Justin Fields and the physical Steelers offense. Despite not having star edge rusher Micah Parsons, along with several other defensive linemen, they were able to corral Fields and prevent him from having a big day through the air or on the ground.

The challenge will be much different in Week 6 with the more stationary Jared Goff under center when the Detroit Lions invade AT&T Stadium for the second consecutive year. In last season’s 20-19 Week 17 win, Parsons was able to notch two quarterback hits and log six tackles for Dallas’ defense. But unfortunately, he won’t have the opportunity to impact this week’s game.

Parsons was ruled out for a second consecutive contest as he is still dealing with a high-ankle sprain that knocked him out of the team’s Week 4 win over the New York Giants.

Parsons did not practice all week, and with Dallas having theie bye in Week 7, he will now have two additional weeks before the Cowboys next game. That contest will be another chance to try and solve the Kyle Shanahan offense when Dallas takes on the San Francisco 49ers.