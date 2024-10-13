Broncos assistant coach Zack Grossi battling rare cancer

Denver Broncos passing game specialist Zack Grossi has been diagnosed with a yolk sac tumor, a rare malignant cancer.

Grossi was hired by the Broncos as an offensive quality control coach in 2022 and was promoted to passing game specialist this offseason.

“Our unwavering support is with Zack and his family as he takes some time away to focus on his health,” Denver head coach Sean Payton said in a statement. “Knowing what Zack is all about and talking with him since his diagnosis, I have no doubt he will Fight Like A Bronco. We’ll be with him every step of the way and can’t wait to welcome him back to our staff.”

The 35-year-old coach released the following statement through the team’s official website on Saturday:

I’ve been part of a team since I was 8 years old. Now, as I begin my fight against cancer, I’ve found peace in knowing that I’m not alone.

For the last three months, I felt a little bit off, and recently, I began to have trouble breathing. Last week, I went to the Broncos’ medical staff, and they told me we needed to run several tests. I underwent bloodwork and a scan, and that’s when they found the tumor in my chest cavity.

Officially, I have been diagnosed with a Yolk Sac Tumor.

The diagnosis is scary, but the good news is it’s highly treatable. I began chemotherapy this week, and after a few more months of chemo, I’ll have surgery to remove the remaining tumor.

My approach isn’t so different than getting ready for a game. I’ll stay the course, keep working and keep grinding. Day by day is my motto. I have marching orders from my doctors, and I’m trusting the process.

I don’t want to put a date on my return, but I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love.

After I was diagnosed, the outreach from Greg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner and the Broncos was immediate. The night of my scan, Greg texted me to tell me I had his and Carrie’s full support. From Sean Payton to George Paton to Beau Lowery, Vince Garcia, Dr. Steven Geraghty and Dr. Andrea Holland, the Broncos’ support was truly overwhelming. They have gone above and beyond, and it’s hard to put into words what it means to me.

Everything they’ve done for me, my wife, Jacqueline, and my daughter, Sophia, has been first class. That includes the Broncos Family Network, which has been incredible to my wife.

There’s times — because of all the support — when I feel like the luckiest man in the world. I’m guided by Joshua 1:9: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

For years, I’ve been a coach with the Broncos for the Fight Like A Bronco Game. The organization does a great job honoring those impacted by cancer. Now, it’s even more personal for me and I am blessed to have an incredible team behind me.

For anybody that has recently received a diagnosis or is currently fighting cancer, I want you to find your team, too. And I want you to know you’re not fighting this alone. It’s about never giving up. That’s what Fight Like A Bronco is all about.

It’s also incredibly important to me to encourage Broncos Country to prioritize early screenings. If you feel something, trust it. Remember: Not all cancers show up in your bloodwork. Make sure you’re utilizing the physicals, bloodwork, scans and screenings that are available to you.

And as I undergo treatment, I have only one goal in mind: to kick this tumor’s you-know-what and get back to leading my family, helping to raise our daughter and continuing my career.

Go Broncos!