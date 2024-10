Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong quietly excelling recently

The Washington Commanders’ defense struggled early this season. In Week 1, Washington couldn’t stop Baker Mayfield and had no answer for Malik Nabers in Week 2. In Week 3, the Commanders got just enough stops for quarterback Jayden Daniels to outlast Joe Burrow for the upset road win.

However, over the past two weeks, Washington’s defense has improved. Newcomers such as linebacker Frankie Luvu and defensive end Dorance Armstrong have gotten comfortable and emerged as impact defenders for the Commanders.

In last week’s win over the Browns, Luvu had seven tackles, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. Armstrong didn’t receive as much attention for his play, but the former Dallas Cowboy had 1.5 sacks last week, giving him three over the past three games.

While Armstrong hasn’t posted huge sack numbers, his impact is helping others, such as Luvu. His career high is 8.5 sacks, which he set in 2022, playing only 47% of the defensive snaps. Now a full-time starter, Armstrong is positioned to set a new career high in sacks this season.