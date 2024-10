Could Texans be without CB Kamari Lassiter past Week 6?

Kamari Lassiter won’t suit up on Sunday when the Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots, but that was expected.

Missing beyond Week 6 wasn’t, but it could be a reality.

According to KPRC 2 Sports’ Aaron Wilson, Lassiter suffered a scapula injury on his shoulder against the Buffalo Bills and is expected to miss multiple games this month. The injury is uncommon in the NFL, though one that will be monitored by the Texans’ medical staff.

Lassiter is expected to make a full recovery this season with rest and rehabilitation. According to Wilson, surgery isn’t expected.

Lassiter reportedly suffered the injury during the final series of the Texans’ 23-20 win over Buffalo when he landed on his shoulder while in coverage against Keon Coleman. He managed to stick in the game for the last play, but could have been sidelined if the game were to have gone to overtime.

Medically, the scapula is located in the back of the shoulder between the shoulder and the spine. If the nerve is pinched, it can cause immobility and lingering pain.

Not having Lassiter is a blow to a secondary that already was leaning on Derek Stingley Jr. With Lassiter sidelined, the Texans will turn to a combination of Ka’dar Hollman, D’Angelo Ross and Kris Boyd to fill in until he returns.

A second-round pick out of Georgia, Lassiter has started every game on the outside. He’s recorded 15 tackles, two for losses, an interception of Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and three pass breakups.

Opposing quarterbacks have completed just 9 of 24 passes against Lassiter for 193 yards. He’s allowed one touchdown through five games in coverage.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for noon CT.