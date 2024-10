Notre Dame Week 7 highlight: Kris Mitchell catches touchdown pass before halftime

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard found wide receiver Kris Mitchell for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 remaining in the first half to put the Fighting Irish up 21-7 over the visiting Stanford Cardinal in South Bend.

The pass capped off a 9-play, 56-yard drive that took 2:37 off the clock. The 21-7 lead would stand heading into halftime.

Notre Dame started slow but rallied and controlled most of the remainder of the first half. If the Irish can maintain that level of performance, they should be able to avoid a season-crushing upset as they cling to college football playoff hopes.

