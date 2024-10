Who steps up for Raiders with Christian Wilkins on injured reserve

Some players are fairly irreplaceable. At least in terms of expecting the next guy on the roster to be able to offer anything comparable in terms of talent and production. Christian Wilkins is one such player. But the Raiders have no choice but to play who they’ve got and hope for the best.

The start DT was placed on injured reserve this week, which means he will be out at least four weeks srarting with Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Four of the team’s five games this season it’s been Adam Butler who has aptly started alongside Wilkins and that will continue. The two were linemates in Miami in 2021. Filling in for Wilkins will take a village.

It means it will be a rotation which would be led out by John Jenkins, but include second year DT Nesta Jade Silvera, rookie Jonah Laulu and third year former fifth round pick Matthew Butler who was signed to the active roster off the practice squad this week.

“You can’t replace Christian Wilkins,” said Antonio Pierce. “But you can do yourself and be the best version of yourself and that’s what we’re going to ask them to do. Just do your job. When I asked them this week, just do right. Just do right. Don’t go outside the box, don’t be somebody else, don’t try to make that game-winning play or that game-winning tackle, just keep them linemen off our linebackers, get some knockback, and use your hands.”

Last week Laulu got 19 snaps, which was his most of the season. It was also the next most snaps after Adam Butler, Jenkins, and Wilkins. He figures to be the next man up this week as well. While Matthew Butler and Jade Silvera will rotate in as well.

“Matthew Butler has done an outstanding job,” Antonio Pierce said on Friday. He’s been on the practice squad, he’s been active throughout his career here and this is a great opportunity for him going forward to step up.