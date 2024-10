Texas erupts for 21 points in second quarter of Red River Rivalry

Texas had 13 yards of offense in the first quarter on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma.

The Longhorns woke up for over 200 and 21 points in the second quarter of the Red River Rivalry against the fumble-prone Sooners.

A Texas fumble turned into a touchdown when Silas Bolden recovered a Longhorn fumble in the end zone.

Talk about a hustle play, Bolden was blocking at the line of scrimmage and took off down the field to corral the football before it went out of the back of the end zone for an Oklahoma touchback.

It was 21-3 at the break for top-ranked Texas.