Eagles announce two roster moves ahead of matchup vs. Browns in Week 6

The Eagles announced two roster moves ahead of their crucial Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Philadelphia signed wide receiver Parris Campbell to the active roster and elevated offensive guard Jack Driscoll to the active roster.

Campbell was out of elevations after having been elevated from the practice squad three times this season. In those three games, Campbell contributed six catches for 30 yards and a touchdown in 99 offensive snaps.

Campbell provides speed and depth as Britain Covey remains on Injured Reserve.

Driscoll was a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2020 out of Auburn. In four seasons with the Eagles, Driscoll played in 54 games. Driscoll is a versatile lineman with 17 career starts between left tackle, right guard, and right tackle. Driscoll signed in free agency with the Dolphins in the 2024 offseason but returned to the Eagles on the practice squad on September 8.

Cleveland activated linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (Injured Reserve), defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (Exempt/Commissioner permission), and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (Injured Reserve).