Notre Dame Week 7 highlight: Josh Burnham picks one off

Notre Dame defensive lineman Josh Burnham returned after missing three games and has made an impact in the third quarter with an athletic interception.

Burnham wasn’t able to take it to the house — for a split-second it appeared he might have a pick-six — but he did kill a Stanford drive that seemed promising for the Cardinal after they were backed up against their own goal line.

It also gave the Fighting Irish a short field, making it easier for the offense to extend the lead.

Joshua Burnham DL of the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame football practice at the Irish Athletic Center on August 7, 2023.

