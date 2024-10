Titans elevate DL Abdullah Anderson, CB Tre Avery

The Tennessee Titans are less than 24 hours away from hosting the Indianapolis Colts after an early Week 5 bye. The bye seemed to come at a good time for the Titans as starting quarterback Will Levis injured his shoulder in Week 4 and needed time to recover.

As the week has worn on, we’ve learned that Levis will indeed start tomorrow, and Mason Rudolph will be back on the sideline.

The Titans have dealt with other injuries, mostly on the defensive side of the ball, too. This is why it’s no surprise that for the second week in a row (minus the bye), both defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Tre Avery are being elevated from the practice squad.

In Week 4, Anderson was in on 24 defensive snaps but didn’t record any stats. Avery was in on 17 special teams’ snaps.

While neither Anderson nor Avery recorded any stats against the Dolphins, their presence was still helpful. They are capable of giving breaks to the starters in their respective positions so that the more impactful players get a rest. Plus, the Indianapolis Colts’ offense is incredibly banged up, so Dennard Wilson might be inclined to give them extra snaps to get some much-needed in-game experience.