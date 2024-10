Titans place Jamal Adams on Reserve-Non football injury list

The Tennessee Titans signed veteran safety Jamal Adams in July, and he has been dealing with a hip injury almost the entire time he’s been with the Titans. He missed Week 1 with the injury and was already ruled out for the Week 6 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, and now he’s been placed on the “Reserve-Non Football Injury” list, according to Jim Wyatt.

Adams has appeared in three games this season, recording four tackles (two solo), but has only been on the field for 8.47% of defensive snaps. He has expressed frustration with his lack of time on the field, but perhaps this is exactly why the Titans haven’t played the veteran.

Being placed on the non-football injury list means that Adams will miss four games before he is eligible to return. Injuries have defined Adams’ career the last few seasons, but maybe some time off to rest is all he needs.

The Titans host the Colts on Sunday at Nissan Stadium at 1pm EDT.