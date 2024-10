Wisconsin class of 2025 defensive lineman reacts to Badgers big win over Rutgers

Wisconsin class of 2025 defensive line commit Wilnerson Telemaque chimed in on social media following UW’s big 42-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday.

Telemaque, who offered his pledge to Wisconsin’s program back in June, shared a photo of Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell during his days at St. Francis DeSales High School in Columbus, Ohio.

It’s safe to say the 6-foot-6 prospect was pleased with what Wisconsin did on both sides of the ball in New Jersey. UW totaled over 500 yards of offense and held Rutgers to just one score — which arrived early in the fourth quarter off a 13-yard rush.

Wisconsin’s defensive unit recorded five pass deflections, one interception and two tackles for loss on the day. Despite not recording a sack, the Badgers contained Rutgers to just 271 total yards of offense, including a meager 103 yards through the air.

Telemaque is poised to join that unit next fall. The three-star defensive lineman chose the Badgers over other finalists Georgia Tech and West Virginia and is 247Sports’ No. 804 player in the class of 2025, No. 92 defensive lineman and No. 106 recruit from his home state of Florida.

He, alongside four-star defensive end Nicolas Clayton and three-star defensive end Torin Pettaway, are the sole defensive linemen to commit to UW’s program for the class of 2025. Wisconsin’s defensive tackle room is currently headlined by Curt Neal, Elijah Hills and Ben Barton.