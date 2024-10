LISTEN: Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell's postgame remarks following big win at Rutgers

For the second consecutive week, Wisconsin has dominated its opposition from start to finish.

On Saturday, the Badgers decimated Rutgers 42-7, and head coach Luke Fickell caught up with the Big Ten Network’s Brooke Fletcher after the game. Here’s his assessment of the offense:

“You’re seeing more balance,” Fickell said. “[We’re] relying upon those big guys up front and establishing some things running the football as well as being able to take some shots down the field. This is the complimentary football we’re talking about…we came out in the second half and did what we needed to do.”

Fickell also offered some thoughts about offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s play calling and scheme against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

“He’s doing a great job,” Fickell said. “The sign of a good coach, the sign of a good team is guys that continue to get better. This is a team that continues to get better because of the leadership in that locker room, they’re want-to, and then everybody around us, they’re want to as well.”

For the second straight game, Wisconsin allowed seven or fewer points on defense. They also did so in their 52-6 thumping against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium last weekend.

“It’s eliminating the big plays,” Fickell said. “We gave up a couple today, but we were strong in the red zone. We want some of those things back to be a bit greedy, but another group that is really grown and seeing their best ball as we continue to move forward.”

Wisconsin can continue to flex its offensive and defensive muscle against the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois, on Oct. 19.