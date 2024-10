Notre Dame Week 7 highlight: Pat Coogan averts disaster

Notre Dame offensive lineman Pat Coogan made an athletic play to get a first down on what could’ve been a Stanford interception of a Riley Leonard pass.

Stanford Cardinal linebacker Gaethan Bernadel batted the pass up in the air and the ball found its way to Coogan who caught it and carried for the first down.

Usually offensive linemen have to report as eligible before catching a pass. In this case, an alert Coogan made sure the Irish retained the football — and got a key first down.

Unexpected catches by the big fellows are always fun.

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) follows a block by offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

