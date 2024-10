Cardinals-Packers preview, picks, predictions and best bets

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Arizona time seeking their second straight win, something they have not done since Jonathan Gannon became head coach last season.

The Cardinals are 2-3 and have a chance to take the NFC West lead, but face a 3-2 Packers team that leads the NFL in takeaways.

In this edition of the podcast, cohost Seth Cox and I give our preview. We go over what the Packers have done well and not so well so far this season, discuss the keys to victory for the Cardinals and important matchups, give our predictions for the game and also tell you some of the best prop bets to make in the matchup.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Times and topics:

(1:00) The Packers’ 2024 season so far

(25:26) Cardinals-Packers preview, keys to victory and important matchups

(40:41) Picks and predictions, best prop bets