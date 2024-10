Georgia Tech stings North Carolina with long, late TD run

Jamal Haynes sent Georgia Tech to victory over North Carolina on Saturday in a game that seemed destined for overtime.

Haynes rushed for 68 of his 170, and the Yellow Jackets’ 371 yards, on a touchdown run with 15 seconds left in a 41-34 ACC victory over the Tar Heels.

North Carolina had erased a 34-24 deficit with 10 points in 1:43 deep in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

That set the stage for Haynes, who had 19 carries in a massive effort.

Tech trampled North Carolina’s defense for 505 yards of total offense as it improved to 5-2 and the Tar Heels dropped to 3-4.