Best photos from Wisconsin's impressive win over Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated Rutgers 42-7 on Saturday afternoon on the road in Piscataway, New Jersey. The team improved to 6-0 all-time against the Scarlet Knights, while impressively notching its second-straight contest with 40 points and more than 500 total yards.

Running back Tawee Walker had himself a monster day, turning 24 carries into 198 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. It was his third straight multi-score game, as he’s notched eight rushing touchdowns over the last three contests.

As a whole, the Badgers churned out 309 rushing yards in the game, while both quarterback Braedyn Locke and running back Darrion Dupree also scored touchdowns with their legs.

As a passer, Locke completed 20 of 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception in the victory. Locke and wide receiver Will Pauling connected on a 16-yard score early in the first quarter, giving the Badgers an early 7-0 lead.

Wisconsin was also dominant on the defensive side of the ball, holding quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to 12 completions on 32 pass attempts for 103 yards and an interception (Preston Zachman, 3rd quarter). Additionally, Rutgers star running back Kyle Monangai was limited to just 72 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

The Badgers will look to make it three wins in a row when they head to Evanston to take on Northwestern in Week 8. In the meantime, here are some of the best photos from Wisconsin’s impressive win: