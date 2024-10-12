Open in App
    5-star Alabama commit visiting UGA after Crimson Tide's embarrassing loss

    By James Morgan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udl0j_0w4ckXol00
    John David Mercer-Imagn Images

    Five-star cornerback recruit Dijon Lee has been committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide since June 2024. However, Lee is keeping his options open and plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs for the Mississippi State game on Oct. 12. His visit to Georgia comes the week after Alabama suffered an embarrassing loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

    Lee originally committed to Alabama over Georgia, Washington, and Texas A&M. The five-star defensive back prospect is a member of the class of 2025.

    The 6-foot-4, 190-pound cornerback plays high school football for Mission Viejo High School in Mission, Viejo, California. Lee is ranked as the No. 24 recruit in the senior class and the fourth-ranked cornerback. He’s the top-ranked recruit in California in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

    Georgia has been among the best schools in the country in recruiting elite secondary talent, but so has Alabama. The Crimson Tide remain aggressive on the recruiting trail under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. In fact, Alabama currently has the second-best recruiting class in the country in the 2025 cycle.

    Georgia has a strong pitch to defensive back prospects, but faces a challenge in convincing Dijon Lee to flip. Alabama already beat Georgia this season and has a lot of early playing time to offer to young defensive backs.

    Kirby Smart and Georgia football currently have 22 total commitments in the class of 2025. Georgia has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country.

    Comments / 2
    Chad Rutherford
    15h ago
    visit the team that can't beat Bama.. 😂
