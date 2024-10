Commanders receive some good injury news ahead of Week 6 vs. Ravens

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report, and only one player was ruled out: Rookie safety Tyler Owens will miss the game with a shin injury. Owens has played exclusively on special teams this season and doesn’t impact Washington’s defensive depth chart.

The Commanders’ biggest injury news concerns running back Brian Robinson Jr. Washington listed the third-year running back as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Robinson didn’t practice this week with a knee injury. Robinson didn’t practice last week either, but still played in the Week 5 win over the Browns, scoring two touchdowns on just seven carries.

What did head coach Dan Quinn say about Robinson’s status?

“We’ll take another look where he is at tomorrow to see if it’s just turning for the best and see where we go,” Quinn said. “And we’ll take it all the way up through the game or up to the game with B-Rob.”

Is Quinn worried this is a long-term issue for Robinson?

“It feels more short, but anytime you’re dealing with an injury you want to make sure, is there any longevity to that? We wouldn’t put him out there if that was the case.”

Outside of Robinson, Quinn delivered good news on a pair of key contributors. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell and wide receiver Noah Brown will play on Sunday. Ferrell missed the past three games with a knee injury, while Brown missed last week. Ferrell had sacks in Washington’s first two games, while Brown was a critical piece to the Commanders’ offense.

“Yep. So, Cle was able to get some work today, so that was good,” Quinn said. “So, getting work yesterday and again today, and Noah had a really good session; we thought yesterday and did some stuff to the side today. So, both of them had good weeks.”

Robinson is a game-time decision, but if we learned anything from last week, he’ll be ready to go on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.